Best Medicare Supplement Plans and Changes

What is the BIG CHANGE for Medicare Supplement Plans in 2020?

The “BIG CHANGE” in 2020 for medicare supplements is Medicare Supplement Plan F is off the market for those who are newly eligible for Medicare Part A and Part B as of January 1, 2020 and thereafter. Medicare Supplement Plan F is still available to those who buy it before that date.

Best Medicare Supplement Plans?

The best medicare supplement plans can be found by choosing one of the carriers below.





Why is Medicare Plan F being discontinued?

Medicare Plan F will be discontinued

Can I Keep My Medicare Supplement Plan F?

If you took Medicare Part A before January 1, 2020, you will be able to keep your Medicare Supplement Plan F. In order to keep your Plan F, you don’t need to renew or re-enroll every year. As long as you pay your premiums on time, your coverage will continue. You can also switch to another carrier that offers Plan F in the future, if another company offers a better rate that you would like to apply for.

Will I Be Able to Get Medicare Supplement Plan F in the Future?

If you started Medicare Part A before January 1st, 2020, you will be able to apply for Medicare Supplement Plan F at any time in the future. The easiest way to verify your Part A start date is to take a look at your Medicare ID card. Your Medicare Part A start date is in a large bold font at the bottom.

If you began Medicare on January 1st, 2020 or later, you will not be able to enroll in Medicare Supplement Plan F. However, just because you can’t get Plan F, doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to get quality coverage. There are other Medicare Supplement plans that offer similar benefits.