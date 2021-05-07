Are Medigap Plans legitimate?

If you have concerns about Medigap’s legitimacy, you’re not alone.

If you’ve never heard of Medigap before, it can certainly sound like some sort of scam on the internet. However, Medigap is just another name for a Medicare Supplement Plan.

What is Medigap exactly?

Medigap is the nickname for a Medicare Supplement Plan. Medigap got its name due to the fact that its purpose is to help cover the “gaps” in your traditional Medicare Plan.



Medigap plans are sold by private insurance companies to individuals who need assistance in covering medical expenses that their Medicare plan doesn’t cover. While it doesn’t hold any joint plans for married couples, there are many options available. Best of all, they are federally regulated, so you don’t have to worry about the illegitimacy of a Medigap plan that you choose.



You can speak to a licensed agent about Medicare and Medigap and find out if a Medicare supplement is right for you.