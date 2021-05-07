Guerrilla Marketing Techniques

Depending on the type of business you have, being a social media savant may not be what you need. Having to keep up with all of the platforms that you have may also be a huge hassle. After all, there’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Tumblr, Reddit, Tiktok… way too many for one person (or even a team) to keep up with. Not to mention, keeping up a website and perhaps even a blog for all of the content you might have. If you’re a local business that thrives off of in-person meetings or consultations, then you don’t need to reach out to the world. Maybe you only need to connect with clients in your own city or state. That’s why you should consider guerrilla marketing.

What is Guerrilla Marketing?

Guerrilla Marketing an advertisement strategy in which a company uses unconventional interactions in order to promote a product or service, usually inexpensive, but always surprising and engaging. It is a type of publicity, and assists in the company’s reach.

One of the goals of guerrilla marketing to cause an emotional reaction within people to make them potential clients. This technique’s goal is to get people to remember a brand or product in a way that they are not usually accustomed to. By creating a brand that is memorable through its experience, it increases the likelihood that information about the company will spread by word of mouth, as people tell friends about what they experienced. This causes the product to reach more people than those who actually experienced the marketing technique. Someone reading an ad on a typical social media platform will probably not talk to it about others.

Guerrilla marketing is relatively inexpensive. Its focus is on reach rather than frequency, such as having to constantly update a Twitter feed or Facebook page. For guerrilla campaigns to be successful, companies don’t need to spend large amounts, they just need to have energy and thought put into them. Due to this, it has the potential to be effective for small businesses, especially if they are competing against bigger companies.



You can find many inspirations by looking up techniques other companies have done online. If you’re a small company or someone local, this may be the solution for you to get more clients in the door.

