Testosterone – The Hormone Building Block of Power

Testosterone has a bad rap when it comes to what it’s all about. Some people believe that this important hormone is only good at showing off male aggression. However, not only do both men and women have testosterone, it’s there to help you! Good levels of the testosterone hormone assist in building confidence, helps with mood, and also gives your body bone strength.

Testosterone belongs to a class of hormones known as androgens. It is a very powerful hormone. Testosterone is largely responsible for testicular and prostate development (which is important for men), but also the development of muscle tissue, bone density, and strength.

Testosterone is produced in the following locations in the body:

In men, testosterone is produced in the testes.

In women, the testosterone hormone is produced in the ovaries.

In both men and women, testosterone is produced within the adrenal glands, located right above the kidneys.

Men naturally have higher levels of testosterone than women do. However, if testosterone levels within either sex become imbalanced, adverse symptoms can occur.

Beyond these basic functions, testosterone is absolutely imperative for our overall health and well-being. Low levels of testosterone can negatively affect muscle and bone strength, as well as our state of mind.

Do you feel like you could use a boost? Talk to your primary care physician about hormone replacement therapy (or HRT), and see about getting on track to wellness today!