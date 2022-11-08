Listening to music consistently come with a lot of benefits, apart from getting you in the dancing mood, and making our celebration worthwhile. It could be used for the various therapeutic purpose for various types of diseases. It has been discovered that music can enhance cognitive functions of humans, it helps us to become a starter, this was discovered according to research carried out in California. Let’s talk about the benefits of listening to music on the brain.

According to research carried out at Standford University in California, music can enhance performances in memory and learning test, especially after listening to your favorite song. This is termed the Mozart effects; it is backed up by endless studies on the impact of music on intelligence and learning. Let’s talk about the benefits of listening to music on the brain.

Benefits of Mozart Effects

The benefits of Mozart effects include:

Enhanced intelligence : It has been discovered that listening to your favorite song before an exam, improves test score and enhances cognitive function. Music activates the corpus callosum of the brain is responsible for cognitive function. Time-saving : It reduces time spent on learn and causes increase assimilation in a lot of students, it helps in reducing any form of distraction while studying. This could be controversial. Because music can also be a source of distraction to some people, the best way to understand better is to read with a clear mind. This one of the benefits boasted my music; it helps to clear your mind from distraction by increasing your focus. Soothing effects : Music helps in calming hyperactive children and adults, this is one of the reasons, why most mothers sing a lullaby for their kids before bedtime. Busic helps in relaxation of the mind and provides a soothing effect that helps us sleep better. Music can also be the cause of Enhanced creativity : The excitation that music provides, can help in enhancing our creativity and focus. It also helps in providing clarity when we are confused. This is why, most people listen to slow music, or their favorite music when confused about life decisions. Increased concentration : Music Enhances our attention, and reduces the error made my human, while multitasking and performing tedious jobs or tasks. Healing effects : music can be used for therapeutic purposes in the healing of various diseases, music has been described as a co-therapeutic by many medical practitioners, because of its role in healing multiple diseases and medical conditions. Stress Reduction: music can help In stress reduction and curing insomnia, the best way to relax after a long day work and stressful day, is to listen to slow This is achieved through the reduction of a stress hormone called cortisol. The decrease in cortisol activates the release of endorphins, which have been known to increase mood and help cure depression. Increased mood: Music activates the nucleus acubens of the brain which is responsible for the secretion of dopamine. Dopamine helps in elevating our mood, concentration, and reducing Listening to music also guarantees the same dopaminergic effects we get, after eating our favorite chocolate, winning a lottery or having an orgasm. It builds Trust: listening to music or enjoying live bands with your friends, can stimulate the release of a hormone called Oxytocin helps in reducing depression and promotes trust and social bonding. We have all experienced that special bond with friends, after spending all night dancing to our favorite songs. This is as a result of the release of oxytocin hormones. It helps in building trust among people; it has been discovered that strangers connect easily and better when they have a favorite song or band in common. Singing and listening to music can activate the release of a curdling hormone called oxytocin, this is the scientific backup, to how babies change the mood and become happy, listening to their mother singing. It can increase communication among autistic children(journal of music therapy). It also helps us in processing negative emotion such as fear, grief, and sadness. There is a famous slogan among humans, which is “dance away your sorrow”, it means dancing to your favorite songs, can be a form of therapy for combating negative emotions. It can help us accept forgiveness and heal from the trauma of self harm. Alzheimer’s Disease: Music therapy can help in enhancing memory retention in people suffering from Alzheimer’ disease. People who have Alzheimer disease often suffer from memory loss; they don’t remember names, address, home address, and basic information. Listening to music assists in the enhancement of memory retention in geriatrics suffering from Alzheimer disease. Suitable for kids: Listening to music and learning a musical instrument can increase the reasoning capacity of kids, If your kids are not learning any musical instrument, this is enough reason for them to start. It has been discovered that kids that learn musical instruments have enhanced verbal and non-verbal reason when compared to kids that do not learn any musical instruments. This helps kids to recognize similarities between different shapes and patterns, at this moment enhancing their learning process. You can get the best out of your kids through learning musical instruments. Increased visual attention: Listening to music has been discovered to enhance visual awareness in people, especially those suffering from a stroke. The most common type of music with this effect is classical Classic music lovers could enjoy the additional benefits of listening to their favorite songs, while still having fun. It boosts endurance: fatigue during exercise has been discovered to be more of psychological problems than Your mind sets up the fatigue and tiredness cascade, by sending signals to your body. When your mind is tired, your body responds by been fatigue. Music has a beneficial effect on the brain, by blocking out fatigue and tiredness signals from the brain. This is one of the reasons, while professional athletes prefer to listen to motivational speeches, music, and songs before a competition or a fight

The benefits of music to the brain cannot be overemphasized; you can listen to your favorite music and get some added benefits from it, Who told you, you can enjoy yourself and still benefit your health? This is one of the numerous benefits of music, if you feel depressed, or sad, put on your favorite music and dance it off.

