What is Mindfulness and How Does it Relieve Stress?

Mindfulness: a mental state achieved by focusing one’s awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations, used as a therapeutic technique. Let’s discuss what is mindfulness and how does it relieve stress.

In your every day life you have stress coming at you every which way. There are so many different techniques and things to do to release that stress. Mindfulness is one of those ways. It has sky rocketed in the modern day as a way to calm the body and mind. It can help you develop resilience to life’s complexities. If you have not heard of it, I highly recommend trying it! Here are a few ideas of mindfulness activities you can do in your day to day life to relieve stress!

Mindfulness Meditation Practice

Mindfulness meditation: This focuses on your breathing, while having you focus on all of your bodies senses. There are YouTube videos, online articles, and phone apps that will help you get started learning how to do this successfully. Mindfulness coloring: If you have never seen adult coloring books, I highly recommend checking them out. Coloring has you focus on a simple task, while keeping your mind and hands occupied with repetitive motion. Mindfulness journaling: This is a huge one for the younger generation. A lot of people I know take time out of there day to journal. It makes you think of your day, a specific question, or brings you closer to yourself. There are many different options for journaling. Regular journaling when you sit down and write about your thoughts, mindfulness journals, bullet journals, and blogging. You can find many different journals online so if this is something you are interested in doing, do some research and jump on in!

Life can get stressful, but do not let it control your life! Pick something to do that will help you relax and unwind! Good luck!