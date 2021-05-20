Will Medicare Cover My Lab Work?

Sometimes you are in the hospital or just having a routine visit to the doctor, when they say that you need lab work done, such as a blood test. However, does Medicare cover lab work?



Laboratory tests are commonly used to diagnose illness.

What kind of lab work could I need?

Depending on what your doctor needs, they may order lab work to be done in order to diagnose an illness or to do a follow-up. A common reason someone might need lab work done is if they are at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. It is also known as Adult Onset Diabetes. Since it could happen at any time, if the doctor feels it necessary to check, they will ask to do blood work. Other tests that could be done are urinalysis, which can be used to detect blood sugar levels inside the body, as well as other things (such as pregnancy in women, or urinary tract infections).

Will Medicare Cover the Cost?

When it comes to Medicare, Medicare Part B would be where to look at.

In regards to laboratory work, Medicare covers necessary laboratory work, when your doctor or medical practitioner orders them. When it comes to an Original Medicare plan, you will usually pay nothing out-of-pocket for these tests.



Be sure to speak with your doctor in regards to Medicare to make sure that any tests ordered are necessary to your health and diagnosis.