Glaucoma, diabetes and hypertension is disproportionately higher in the minority population including African-Americans and Hispanics

The Three Silent Killers Program

Three Silent Killers program’s pilot study suggest that the prevalence of glaucoma, diabetes and hypertension is disproportionately higher in the minority population including African-Americans and Hispanics. The study found a significant interaction between under- represented minority races (African-Americans and Hispanics) and the rate of diabetes. Hispanics generally showed a higher prevalence of diabetes than any other race. However, there was a higher rate of high blood pressure in the African American sample for both males and females, particularly as they get older. Regarding glaucoma, African Americans demonstrated a higher prevalence than any other race especially in those over the age of 40.

Although the NOA’s Three Silent Killers program was small in scale, this pilot study supports and underscores the need for significant public health dollars to be directed towards the minority community to help decrease the incidence of visual impairment that can result from diabetes, glaucoma and high blood pressure.

Recent NOA efforts have focused on the Association’s desire to better educate those populations who are at higher risk of developing sight-threatening conditions, specifically urban, rural and minority populations with poor access to eye health care. The “3 Killer” program is a perfect example of the NOA’s efforts. Promoting greater cultural diversity within the schools and colleges of optometry is also a continuing mission of the NOA.

Optometry Podcasts available from NDEPOptometry

The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) recently produced a series of new podcasts for health care professionals titled Clinical Diabetes Management. The podcasts interview specialists from pharmacy, podiatry, optometry, and dental (PPOD) professions on preventing diabetes complications and working as part of the diabetes care team. Each interview has a corresponding summary podcast. Taken singly or as a series, these free digital recordings promote the team approach to comprehensive diabetes care and provide simple care recommendations to clinicians about making cross-disciplinary referrals. There are podcasts focused on each PPOD clinical discipline. The two vision care podcasts include information about preventing vision loss and living with vision loss. Each is designed to give busy primary care professionals and other clinical care providers, helpful tips to use in their practice for their patients with diabetes.

Accessing the podcasts is easy: 1. Go to http://www.cdc.gov/podcasts/ 2. Click on the “Browse” tab 3. Scroll down to “By Series” 4. Select “Clinical Diabetes Management” and click “Go” Or, search by key word “diabetes” to find additional podcasts by the NDEP and others at CDC.

Use and enjoy the pod casts one at a time or download the entire series. Help the National Optometric Association and NDEP spread the word about diabetes control and prevention

by sharing the pod casts with your colleagues. To learn more about NDEP, visit www.YourDiabetesInfo.org.

Healthy Vision Month to Focus on Eye Exams

Millions of people in the United States have undetected vision problems and eye conditions. We need your help encouraging people in your community to schedule eye exams. Through a comprehensive dilated eye exam, eye care professionals can detect common vision problems and eye diseases, many of which have no have no early warning signs. Join the National Eye Institute (NEI) this May during Healthy Vision Month to raise awareness about the importance of dilated eye exams. The NEI has developed a variety of online resources that you can use to encourage people to schedule an eye exam, including e-cards, fact sheets, downloadable posters, and more. No effort is too small and every activity can make a difference. Healthy Vision Month is an annual observance established by the NEI, one of the federal government’s National Institutes of Health, to keep vision a health priority for the Nation. Visit the Healthy Vision Month Website at www.healthyvision2010.org/hvm to find more information and free educational resources.