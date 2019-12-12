More and more the word is getting out. There is a common cause to all degenerative disease. Suppressing symptoms is not the same as addressing the underlying cause of the symptoms. After all, you don’t have a headache because you have an aspirin deficiency. How to Create Cardiovascular Health The first leading cause of death in the United States is from heart disease. The fourth leading cause of death in the United States is from a stroke. According to statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 200, heart disease accounted for 29% of all U.S. deaths. New information has come out recently that shows that 50% of the people who are hospitalized with heart attacks have normal cholesterol levels and that 25% of people who develop premature heart disease show no traditional risk factors at all. The real cause of heart disease in the first place turns out to not be elevated cholesterol levels after all. If you can’t get away to Myrtle Beach for a detoxifying vacation,or don’t don’t have time to sweat it out in fencing classes, read on to find out how to detox at home. The Role of Cholesterol in Heart Health Cholesterol is created by the body to mend the damage caused by something else. This “something else” is acid waste and inflammation. In her book The Acid Alkaline Balance Diet, Felicia Drury Kliment, adjunct professor at City College in New York and a highly respected alternative health consultant, states that: “Acidic waste in the blood makes scratches and tears on the inside walls of blood vessels.” She goes on to explain that as the injured cells die off, they decompose into acidic waste, further adding to the accumulation of acidic debris in the blood. Acid waste is already present from undigested food debris and toxins from other sources, which accumulate in the blood and throughout the body. The body patches this damage with fatty plaques (cholesterol) to prevent life-threatening leaks. The accumulation of these patches fills the inside of the blood vessels and the increase of the size of the blood vessel wall causes the interior diameter to narrow. This increases blood pressure as the heart has to work harder to force the blood through these narrowed vessels. Plaques Can be Released Naturally through Alkaline Diet When plaques are no longer needed, they are dissolved and released. The body manufactures 80% of all the cholesterol in the body. Only 20% comes from the diet. This cholesterol is used to create hormones, nerve tissue, patch injured blood vessels and, in the brain, to form new synaptic connections between neurons that are necessary for learning new information and for memory. So, cholesterol that is too low can also be dangerous. Statins have been shown to cause memory loss for this reason. Unfortunately, the Standard American Diet (Sad) is 80% acid forming and 20% alkaline forming. Our original Paleolithic diet was the other way around and our bodies have evolved to require that ratio to maintain an optimal level of health. Most uncooked fruits and vegetables are alkaline forming. There are recipes available on-line for free showing how to prepare delicious raw foods, including incredibly delectable pies, cookies. puddings, main dishes, pizzas, crackers and cakes, you name it, even ethnic food.

Why Germs Multiply Acids in the body eat away tissue like battery acid, corroding and debilitating the body. Bacteria, viruses, fungus, spores and parasites are scavengers that feed on this decayed tissue and breed. This is similar to the way swamps attract mosquitoes or garbage attracts flies. For example, mosquitoes do not create swamps. They merely live in them. The larger the quantity of acidic waste in the blood the more rapidly germs multiply. This forces the immune system to defend the walls of the arteries and by triggering the growth of germ colonies. Antibiotics, vaccines, and strong anti-inflammatory drugs are frequently given to eliminate bacteria-induced infections and prevent the growth of plaque. But this does not address the cause of the infection and inflammation which is the acidic waste flowing through the arteries and veins. Also, pharmaceutical drugs themselves are acid forming. The Role of Proper Oils in Maintaining a Healthy Heart There is also another cause of inflammation in the body and that is an imbalance of omega 6 fatty acids to omega 3 fatty acids. Each one of your one hundred trillion cells is surrounded by a two-layer membrane made of protein and fat. The body needs fats that are capable of transporting oxygen to make these cell walls. Highly adulterated, processed fats and oils are no longer capable of transporting oxygen and are not only useless but damaging to the body. We never used to have this problem before these highly refined products were introduced into our food supply. PEOs are Parent Essential Oils. In other words, they are the unadulterated natural oils in seeds and nuts. Since the body uses them to transport oxygen to cells, this is especially critical since cancer cannot live in an oxygen-rich environment. When something is oxidized that means it’s already been burned up, so to speak. Rapid oxidation is called burning. When something is gradually oxidizing over time it’s called rusting or rotting such as the rusting of iron and the rotting of wood. The oxygen-carrying capacity has already been used up. Fish oil and refined oils are derivatives and have lost their oxygen-carrying capacity. If there would ever be one reason to eat, at least the oils in your diet, in their raw, organic, unrefined state this would be it, even if you eat nothing else organic and unrefined. The ideal ratio of 6s and 3s is 11 to 1, respectively. Many Americans have ratios of damaged fats that are as high as 40 to 1. Omega 6 fatty acids are pro-inflammatory and come from grains (flour products), nuts and seeds. When the animals we used to eat grazed on grass, instead of being fattened on grain in feedlots, we received omega 3’s from that source. Now even farmed-raised fish are fed grain pellets instead of their natural diet. PEOs metabolize into PGE1, which has a quite extraordinary range of desirable actions. It dilates blood vessels and lowers blood pressure. It inhibits cholesterol biosynthesis so you have the proper balance. Cholesterol is in every cell in your body, where it helps to produce cell walls, hormones, vitamin D and bile acids that help you digest fat. It is so necessary that the body itself makes 80% of your cholesterol. The Danger of Low Cholesterol Having low cholesterol alters the way brain cells function and brain cells with low levels of cholesterol have less of the mood-elevating neurotransmitter, serotonin, which leads to depression and anxiety, according to psychologist Edward Suarez, in a study at Duke University Medical Center. The Max-Planck-Institute of Psychiatry in Germany linked low cholesterol with an increased risk of suicide, depression, impulsivity and aggression. This was reported by Dr. Andrew Weil. Oxidized (damaged) cholesterol is the problem, not cholesterol itself which actually patches over the damage caused in blood vessels from eating too much acid-forming food, such as sugar, high carbs and refined fats and oils. Measurements show that the plaque that builds up in people’s blood vessels is composed of around 85% oxidized (refined, heat damaged) Omega 6 oils and fats and 15% already-oxidized cholesterol. Un-oxidized cholesterol is what actually transports fats and oils in the body. Low levels of unrefined cholesterol can also cause memory problems. PGE1 from PEOs is also an anti-inflammatory agent. it inhibits platelet aggregation, which is extremely valuable since blood clots form when platelets stick together. Let’s hear it for nuts and seeds! Snack on a handful or soak them in water for a few hours to make them creamier when you blend them and put them in your smoothies later on. Avocados have an excellent ratio of Omega 6s to Omega 3s. They’re great in smoothies. Half a teaspoon to a teaspoon twice a day of these oils is all you need. If you would rather consume them as oils, which would probably be easier for measuring the amounts, here are some of the Parent Essential Oils (PEOs): sunflower oil, safflower oil, evening primrose oil, black seed oil, flax seed oil, pumpkin seed oil, borage oil. Add a little coconut oil if you mix them together because coconut oil is a natural preservative. This information on proper oils came from: Prof. Brian S. Peskin, BSEE-MIT, Founder of Life-Systems Engineering Science, is the world’s foremost authority and international lecturer on physiologic plant-based oils and the highly acclaimed author of the landmark book, The Hidden Story of Cancer. A graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Peskin received an appointment as adjunct professor at Texas Southern University in the Department of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (1998-1999). Physicians around the world rely on his insights and conclusions. Prof. Peskin is the “Physician’s Resource for PEO based Solutions.” Visit his website The Most Powerful Way to Remove Toxins and Acidic Waste There is type of professional-grade tiny portable sauna available which employs a patented technology that is superb at removing acidic waste from the body. They also burn 600 calories per session. Acidic waste from oxidized oils and other toxic sources is stored in fat tissue because fat is an insulator and is the body’s way of attempting to protect the internal organs from damage from toxic acidic waste. It is important to keep in mind that brain tissue and breast tissue are primarily composed of fatty tissue. When the acids are removed the fat melts away because it is no longer needed. These saunas are highly effective for weight loss for both of these reasons. Fasting is one way to eliminate acidic waste, but this can put a lot of strain on the kidneys. Detoxification by this method can also cause uncomfortable but temporary symptoms such as headaches, diarrhea and fatigue as the toxins exit the body like Pac-Man on a rampage. Detoxification through the skin by sweating, when using the sauna, protects you from these unwanted side effects because, although some are eliminated through the kidneys, most are eliminated through the skin. Unlike wooden saunas or inferior far infrared saunas, the sauna tent uses a specially designed cloth (NOT plastic) with silver embedded in it, which acts as a mirror, reflecting far infrared energy to you from all surfaces of the tent. This provides a huge boost to their effectiveness as you are not receiving it from only one or two directions and only on the parts of the body directly in front of the radiators. You do not need electrical wiring (potential EMF) or panels all over the inside surface of the tent or wooden cabin in order to absorb the healing light into all surfaces of your body. An incredible amount of heat is produced in transforming the electrical energy into the 4 to 14 microns range of FIR energy. Each radiator fan blows this heat away from the semi-conductor chips so that FIR energy will be continuous, providing the experience of a soothing hot-spring bath. Infrared Sauna to Remove Toxins They use no water or hot rocks, require no installation and use about as much energy as a hairdryer making them very economical. They are 95%-99% pure far infrared due to their revolutionary semiconductor chips. Others are from 40% to 60% only and are only 1000 watts as opposed to 1500 watts. They heat in ½ the time and costs 12 cents an hour to use. This far infrared sauna eliminates toxins, gets rid of inflammation, reduces pain, lowers cholesterol and high blood pressure and causes weight loss. It improves blood circulation, including microcirculation in the tiniest capillaries, especially important for diabetics, thereby releasing toxins and bringing nutrients, hormones, oxygen and other substances to all body tissues. It promotes cellular renewal and increases metabolism & wellness. It also reduces the burden on the kidneys. Muscles and skin regain elasticity and maintain the suppleness of youth. People report more energy and better sleep. In my own experience, I was exposed to nuclear waste and almost died from ulcerative colitis, A hair analysis test revealed I was full of uranium, arsenic, cadmium and mercury. After using the sauna for a period of time, another test revealed they were all removed and my health was restored. I made some dietary changes as well, of course. You can imagine how beneficial they can be for you if they were powerful enough to remove all that. The author of this story, Linda Lamme, can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/PeppyandTrimlyFit/ 